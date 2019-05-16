Huntsville health care providers say abortion ban puts women at major health risk

Alabama's abortion clinics are on high alert after the controversial abortion ban was signed on Wednesday.

Healthcare providers tell WAAY 31 they fear for the health of pregnant women.

The Alabama Women's Center in Huntsville is just one of three locations where abortions are performed in the state. Providers say this abortion bill compromises the safety of women.

"One of the things that we do know, and we see it all the time, is that a woman who wants an abortion, who has decided she cannot or does not want to be pregnant, she will find a way or attempt by all means necessary to not be pregnant," Dr. Yashica Robinson said.

Dr. Robinson is the Medical Director at the Alabama Women's Center and says some women become desperate when they learn they are pregnant. She believes the only option for women in Alabama to receive a safe abortion would be to travel to a state where it is legal.

"That means women are driving further and further just to access the care they need," Dr. Robinson said.

Dalton Johnson owns the clinic and agrees. He says the bill favors women who have money.

"It's going to be the women with limited means that are the ones that are going to suffer, and we know this to be true in the state of healthcare in Alabama now," Johnson said.

The abortion bill would punish the doctors who perform abortions, resulting in a felony with jail time.

"It's going to be another obstacle in women getting good and safe healthcare," Johnson said.

A woman would not be held criminally liable for having an abortion on her own, but Robinson says some women become so desperate, they'll put their lives into their own hands.

"Women are ingesting agents, they're inserting things in their vagina, sometimes it resorts to self-harm," Dr. Robinson said.

