Heading into a hot weekend

Expect highs in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. A few of the hot spots could see heat index values in the upper 90s Friday. Unlike the past few days, there’s no rain chance for either Friday or Saturday.

Saturday starts out similarly, with lows near 70 and sunshine from start to finish. It’s not until Sunday that the isolated storm chance is back in the forecast. Sunday should also be our last unseasonably hot afternoon for a bit as an increase in cloud coverage and storm chances help keep the mid 90s at bay starting Monday.

Speaking of rain, it’s looking like both Monday and Tuesday will feature those typical afternoon pop up storms. Starting Wednesday, expect more off and on storm activity, a trend that holds through the end of the week. Daytime heating will certainly boost storm chances the second half of the day, though. Highs remain in the lower 90s all week long.