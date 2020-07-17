Heading into a hot and humid weekend

Dangerous heat continues Friday through early next week for North Alabama. Thankfully the humidity is coming slightly lower than expected. Heat index values will struggle to reach 105° Friday, therefore the National Weather Service canceled the Heat Advisory originally issued Wednesday. Afternoons will still have dangerous heat regardless of just missing the 105° heat index criteria by a couple of degrees.

Most of North Alabama will make a run at mid 90s each afternoon Friday through Sunday. An isolated upper 90 is not out of the question for some this weekend. Included below is a list of the symptoms of heat exhaustion, which are your clues to take a break and get some water if working outdoors in the heat of the day.

Rain chances are pretty minimal in the short term, with only isolated showers and storms anticipated today. Best storm chances will be north of the Tennessee River and closer to the Tennessee state-line. To reiterate, highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the lower triple digits. Yet again, Saturday is similarly hot and there's really not much relief to be had anytime soon. However, increased storm coverage in the afternoon by the middle of next week will help knock highs down just a tad.