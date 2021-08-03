Clear
Heading back to school with comfortable temperatures

Morning lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s will make for a pretty nice day to start the school year.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 5:53 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Lows dip into the mid 60s again under a mostly clear sky tonight. For Wednesday, we'll have more sunshine and only an isolated storm chance. Overall, it’ll be a very pleasant day to wait at the bus stop heading back to school!

To close out the work week, humidity creeps up, along with the temperatures. We’ll have highs near 90 again starting Friday, lasting through the weekend. Lows return to the lower 70s, too. By the end of the weekend and start of next week, the heat to begins to set in with highs in the mid 90s and isolated afternoon storms.

As far as rain chances go, we’ll remain in a more typical summertime pattern for the next several days. That means seeing only those aforementioned isolated afternoon storms each day.

