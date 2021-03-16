Headcount needed to collect data on possible coronavirus vaccination clinic in Florence

Florence council member Kaytrina Simmons needs her district's help in getting a head count for a possible coronavirus vaccine clinic.

Simmons said right now, she's collecting the names of people in her district who want the vaccine and are eligible. She said some people don't have the means to get to vaccination sites, so the idea is to have a vaccination site that's more accessible for the most vulnerable communities.

"We just need to get a headcount to try and justify to bring a location to where it's most needed, and we're just trying to reach as many people as we can to have the numbers to justify that we need a location in the most vulnerable communities," said Florence City Council member, Kaytrina Simmons.

Simmons needs the information by Friday. She said she can be contacted via Facebook, or her phone number at 256-349-3879. She said people can also email her at Ksimmons@florenceal.org.

Simmons said the headcount is not binding if someone changes their mind and decides they don't want a vaccine. This is just the start of collecting info to see if the need for the vaccine is great enough to have a pop-up clinic.