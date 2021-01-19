'He was a gift to this world': friends remember Alabama A&M student shot, killed Monday

Authorities identified the man shot to death Monday at Huntsville Place Apartments.

22-year-old Dallis Wolfe was a student at Alabama A&M University, orginially from Florida. Those close to him said he was on a path to success.

Deja Brown is Wolfe's girlfriend. They met on campus. Brown said Wolfe was studying criminal justice with a minor in psychology.

She heard of the news from mutual friends and had to call Brown's mother to hear it from her just to believe it.

"I believe someone did this to him deliberately, and my own question, why?," Brown said.

Brown said he was not a confrontational person. Instead, she said he had a 4.0 and was focused on finishing his degree.

"Dallis was the type of person who would talk to you, who would have a conversation, who would try to address the issues and come to a compromise," Brown.

Dallis also had dreams. She said he wanted to do something to make an impact on those around him.

"He wanted to work with kids, he wanted to make the next generation better, he wanted to be that helping hand that he often felt that he didn't get," Brown said. "He wanted to be that grown-up that he needed as a little boy, in his words."

While she hopes for justice in this ongoing investigation, she wants people to understand Wolfe had a lot to offer to his community.

"He was a gift, he was a gift to the world," Brown said.

Right now, Investigators have not identified a suspect or made any arrests related to this case.

Alabama A&M did release a statement Tuesday. "The Alabama A&M University Family is deeply saddened by the recent loss of fellow Bulldog, Dallis Wolfe.

"Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers are extended to his family, as well as to all persons who knew and loved him.

"Because such sudden deaths can be particularly difficult for students, faculty and staff, counseling services are being extended through AAMU's John & Ella Byrd McCain Health and Counseling Center during normal business hours at (256) 372-5601 and after hours at (256) 425-4554.

"Communication has been sent to students stressing the availability of these services and informing them that assistance is readily available to them."