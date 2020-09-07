'He should lose his job': People say Scottsboro's interim police chief should be fired after weekend arrest

Some people in Scottsboro say it’s time for the police department to make a change after ALEA Marine Patrol arrested the interim chief, Ronald Latimer, for boating under the influence this weekend.

On Monday in Scottsboro, several people said this incident proves Latimer isn’t the guy for the job.

“How can you tell my child, you know, don’t drink, don’t do drugs and you’re out here doing it? You’ve got to represent something and I think a police chief should represent something other than alcoholic,” Blake Earl said. “He should lose his job, absolutely.”

Marine Patrol arrested and charged Latimer, who joined the Scottsboro department in 1992, Saturday night.

Agents say he was operating a vessel under the influence. He was released by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after posting a $1,500 bond.

The Scottsboro Police Department says it’s not commenting on the arrest. When asked about Latimer’s status within the department, I was told to ask the mayor.

Neither the Mayor’s Office or state agents were available Monday because of the holiday.

Other people who did not want to appear on camera told me they were slightly surprised that someone such as an interim police chief would make such a poor decision.

Latimer was named to the interim role back in June when Chief Ralph Dawe retired.