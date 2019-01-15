Huntsville businesses offering help to workers hit by partial government shutdown

As the government shutdown drags on, Huntsville businesses are helping to fill in the gap for affected workers.

A meeting has been scheduled for furloughed workers on Thursday at First Baptist Church. Travis Collins is the senior pastor at the church and he said just two days ago, he had no idea he could be hosting nearly 700 people. He said his main goal is to help those who help everyone else everyday.

"Lots of us get our sense of worth even from earning a salary and when that's cut off, it's hard," Collins said.

Collins said as soon as he got the call that furloughed government workers needed the space, he didn't hesitate. He said there is room and space for everyone to come and get what they need.

"These people are coming together who don't have to, are counted as a privilege, to help their coworkers ...," Collins said.

Collins said if you are furloughed and can't see the light at the end of the tunnel, local businesses want to help.

"You are going to make it and here's a little something that's going to tide you over until we hope things quickly get better," he said.

One furloughed employee said it's important to keep a level head in these situations.

"Keep the faith. We will get through this, the only question is when. Things will get back to normal," George Hamilton said.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends around 11:30 a.m. It's open to all who are furoughed and in need of financial assistance in some way.