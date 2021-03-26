He fought the coronavirus -- and won

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — He worked at WTVA for more than 40 years.

He spent more than 100 days in three hospitals trying to recover from the coronavirus.

James Gunn (r) got a hug after his release from the hospital following a more than three month fight with the coronavirus. (Craig Ford)

James Gunn, seated in a wheelchair, is looking as family hold a banner celebrating his release from the hospital after a more than three month battle with the coronavirus. (Craig Ford)

This is the t-shirt family members wore March 25, 2021, honoring James Gunn on his release from North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. (Craig Ford)

Late Thursday morning, James Gunn was healthy enough to leave North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

“James has been on a ventilator, a BiPAP and a trach," said his sister Ruth Gunn. "Yes, it’s been a journey.”

Gunn's family turned out with balloons and a banner and cheered when someone wheeled him out of the hospital.

They were all wearing t-shirts with Gunn's picture on them.

Gunn, of Chickasaw County, was asked how he made it through such an ordeal.

“Prayer, close family and friends,” said Gunn, who is in his early seventies.

Gunn said the first things he would do when he got home were to eat a good meal and take a long, hot bath.

The family not only celebrated Gunn's release from the hospital.

They shouted a "thank you" to the NMMC health care professionals outside for their part in his recovery.