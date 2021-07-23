Hazy skies over Huntsville due to western wildfires

You’re seeing lots of haze over North Alabama, and you can blame it on smoke from West Coast wildfires.

The air quality Friday was at a moderate level, which is pretty good considering we're seeing impacts of the wildfires from thousands of miles away.

WAAY-31 spoke with the city's natural resources director on why it's important to have good air quality.

"Good air quality is a quality-of-life issue, so for your health and being able to go outside, sure," said Scott Cardno

He says strong winds blowing over the large wildfires are bringing the smoke here.

"We've been impacted before with the Saharan dust storms, so we see this from time to time and we're just now seeing the impacts of this," he said.

The western wildfires have been going on for nearly 3 weeks.

Cardno says we have to wait for a change in the weather pattern to diminish the impact of the large fires burning thousands of miles away.

"We just have to wait and see what the weather patterns do and which way the wind blows basically," he said.

One Huntsville doctor told us if you do have a heart or lung conditions, just be mindful and bring lots of water and try to stay in enclosed areas if you can.