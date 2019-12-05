Clear

Hazel Green woman believes mail was stolen, wants to warn others

A Hazel Green woman believes cards were stolen from right out of her mailbox and wants to warn others especially this time of year.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

We've already heard reports of packages stolen from North Alabama homes this holiday season but now a Hazel Green woman said cards were taken out of her mailbox.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that's not uncommon as there's an uptick in mail theft this time of year.

"My brother had passed away and I was just sending out some thank you cards for people that had sent condolences and things like they so they took every one of them, maybe thinking there was something in there," said Lucinda Williams, who says her mail was stolen.

Williams says she was running errands when she came back and noticed the red flag on her mailbox was down.

She went to check it out and found an Exchange newspaper in her mailbox instead of those cards.

"I just felt like, I never have gotten one of these ever in my entire life since I’ve been here and I’ve been here since 2015 so I was like where did this come from," said Williams.

She says she called the paper and someone told her those are not delivered in the Hazel Green area.

She says she called the post office and the mail carrier said he never picked up cards from the house.

Williams believes those cards were stolen.

"I would just say, that I’m just really really going to be careful and cautious now because I don’t know what people are capable of these days. You know, you really don’t know," said Williams.

A spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff's Office said they don't have any information about stolen mail in the area at this time.

If you ever suspect your mail is stolen, you can file a claim with the United States Postal Service.

