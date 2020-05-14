Hazel Green volleyball hopeful for full season

The future of fall sports is unknown, but as athletic teams inch closer to summer sessions, the Alabama High School Athletic Association is nearing a decision on how to proceed with athletics during this new normal.

Spring sports were cut short by coronavirus,

As the months roll on, Hazel Green Volleyball Coach CoCo Hughes is hopeful her team won't have the same fate.

"Now possibly we might not get to play, so reality set in when that happened," Hughes said.

AHSAA Officials are meeting with doctors and other board members this week planning how to move forward with sports once school starts in August.

Governor Kay Ivey is suppose to provide an update this week.

"Pretty much summer is done, it will depend on the numbers she says we can have on campus and practice and what time," Hughes said.

The Trojans Girl's volleyball team is hungry to compete again, but the game isn't just for the athletes, volleyball is special to the entire Hazel Green community.

"We pack out for a home game, more than anywhere else we play, students like to come and watch, different athletic teams like to come and watch and they support each other that way." Hughes said.

Hughes said her heart breaks for spring sports who only got two weeks of play, so if fall athletics are given any type of season, she won't take it for granted.

"If I had to give up two weeks to give softball and baseball I'd do it for sure, but I mean the big goal is to for us to not cut anything this year and to cross our fingers and hopefully we can start August first back in the gym, full force, like we're use to." Hughes said.

The All-star game is for sure cancelled for volleyball this summer.

Hazel Green had two seniors who made the North squad. Its only the second time in school history the Trojans have two athletes on the 12-woman roster.