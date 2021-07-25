Hazel Green track star aiming high heading into senior year

Hazel Green track star Ijah Drake's goal is clear.

"I want to be an Olympian," Drake said.

The sprinter found her passion for running early on.

"I've always loved to run, so I mean since I was little I would be racing all the other kids, and I would beat them," Drake said. "They would get mad or whatever."

As a junior, she won state in the 200 and 60 meter races.

Her coach, Jennifer Harris, sums Drake up in one word... Phenomenal.

"Both talent wise and demeanor wise, and personality wise, she is the entire package," Harris said. "Everything you would want in an athlete."

Drake's athletic ability, not in question.

"She knows what she wants and what it takes, and I have no doubt she will get there," Harris added.

Drake said it's simply about keeping the right mindset heading into her senior year.

"It's a mental thing, you have to push yourself mentally to finish the race," Drake said.