Hazel Green silent auction Friday

Friday at 6, Hazel Green Football will host a silent auction during their scrimmage game.

Baskets filled with items including everything from dog supplies, to fall foods, to spa packages will be displayed at the North End Zone.

The auction takes place outside, and will practice social distance guidelines.

Money raised Friday will go toward official fees and the players' equipment. This auction helps the team out after most of the fundrasiers were cancelled because of COVID-19.

If going to the auction isn't an option, the entire event will be streamed on the Hazel Green High School Football Facebook page.