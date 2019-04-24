Clear

Hazel Green man tased, charged after Marshall County chase

Toney Johnson

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man after he tried to get away from a deputy, ate what appeared to be a plastic bag, and was tased.

On Monday, a deputy saw Toney Johnson of Hazel Green standing beside a motorcycle in the middle of White Elephant Road, according to Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

It appeared Johnson was having trouble cranking the motorcycle, and Guthrie said Johnson jumped on the motorcycle and took off when a deputy approached him.

After a chase, Guthrie said the deputy saw Johnson try to eat what appeared to be a plastic bag. A struggle ensued, and the deputy tased Johnson.

Johnson was taken to the Marshall County Jail and charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

