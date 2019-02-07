Hazel Green man shot in home invasion

A Madison County man is recovering after being shot during a home invasion.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says two men pushed their way inside a home in the 100 block of Singletree Drive in Hazel Green about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says the victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot in the abdominal area after the men demanded everything in his residence. He said he did not know the suspects, and that they left the house wearing camouflage and traveling in an unknown direction.

The victim’s girlfriend was able to identify one of the suspects by using the video from a Ring alarm system, said Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Shaw said the office continues to search for the known suspect and to identify the second suspect.