A Hazel Green man was killed in a Saturday night single-vehicle crash.

Stanley Lee Johnson, 55, was fatally injured when the 2000 Ford Ranger he was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was injured and taken to a hospital, troopers said.

The crash occurred about 9:22 p.m. Saturday on Joe Quick Road, approximately four miles north of Hazel Green.

Troopers are investigating the crash.