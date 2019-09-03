Clear
Hazel Green man killed in Monday crash

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Hazel Green man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 231 at the 345 mile marker four miles south of Hazel Green.

Jose A. Marcano, 67, was killed when his 2007 Toyota Yaris struck a ditch there, said Trooper Curtis Summerville of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate, Summerville said.

