Hazel Green man killed in Monday crash

A Hazel Green man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 231 at the 345 mile marker four miles south of Hazel Green.
Jose A. Marcano, 67, was killed when his 2007 Toyota Yaris struck a ditch there, said Trooper Curtis Summerville of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate, Summerville said.
