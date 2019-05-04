Clear

Hazel Green loses to Cullman, season over

The Trojans fall to the Bearcats Friday at home.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 12:04 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

An emotional night for the defending state champs. Hazel Green baseball loses to Cullman in game three Friday night, 9-3. The Trojans season is over, but Head Coach Frankie Perez says the team knows the best of both worlds. He added they know how to win and now they know how to lose. 

Perez said he is going to miss the 13 seniors. 

"They changed my life," Perez added. 

Hazel Green won the 2018 State Baseball Championship in 6A. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events