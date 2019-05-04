Hazel Green loses to Cullman, season over

An emotional night for the defending state champs. Hazel Green baseball loses to Cullman in game three Friday night, 9-3. The Trojans season is over, but Head Coach Frankie Perez says the team knows the best of both worlds. He added they know how to win and now they know how to lose.
Perez said he is going to miss the 13 seniors.
"They changed my life," Perez added.
Hazel Green won the 2018 State Baseball Championship in 6A.
