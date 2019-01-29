Clear

Hazel Green house fire reported

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 1:27 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 1:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Officials are responding to a house fire in Hazel Green.

The fire is located in a house on the 15,000 block of Hwy. 231.

The fire is out, but first responders, including Hazel Green Fire/Rescue, are still on the scene.

