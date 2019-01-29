Hazel Green house fire reported

Officials are responding to a house fire in Hazel Green.
The fire is located in a house on the 15,000 block of Hwy. 231.
The fire is out, but first responders, including Hazel Green Fire/Rescue, are still on the scene.
Check back for updates as we get them.
