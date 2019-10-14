Clear
Hazel Green holds first Pink Game for childhood cancer research

Hazel Green raised money for Jemison's defensive coordinator's daughter Friday.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 4:01 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Joel and Donna Schrenk have put on the Pink Game for the past several years. In their first year at Hazel Green, they wanted to do something special for one of their opponent's daughters. David Green coaches at Jemison, his daughter, Kinsley, is battling cancer. 

The game Friday raised money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital, where Kinsley is treated. 

