Hazel Green heading to fifth-straight title game

For the fifth time in five years, the Hazel Green Trojans will play for a 6A title.

The team has won three in a row and will look to make it four when they play Carver Montgomery at UAB on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

On Monday, the team defeated McGill-Toolen 55-44 to advance.

Sylvania and Fyffe will also be making appearances in the finals following big wins Monday.

The Rams will play in their first finals since 2002 on Friday against Prattville Christian Academy.

The Red Devils, who had not made a finals appearance since 1950, will make another attempt at their first title against Montgomery Catholic.

Both Sylvania and Fyffe will play at Bill Harris Arena on Friday.

Scottsboro, playing in its first-ever final four, fell to Spanish Fort 65-61.