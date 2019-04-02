Hazel Green girl's basketball player Destiny Cross signs Letter of Intent

Hazel Green girl's basketball player Destiny Cross signed her national letter of intent, Tuesday. Cross will head off to Huntingdon College in Montgomery next year. Cross was a part of the 2018 and 2019 6A girl's state championship team while at Hazel Green.
Congrats, Destiny!
