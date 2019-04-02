Clear

Hazel Green girl's basketball player Destiny Cross signs Letter of Intent

The two time state champion is continuing her athletic career in college.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Hazel Green girl's basketball player Destiny Cross signed her national letter of intent, Tuesday. Cross will head off to Huntingdon College in Montgomery next year. Cross was a part of the 2018 and 2019 6A girl's state championship team while at Hazel Green.

Congrats, Destiny!

