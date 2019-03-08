Hazel Green girls basketball making school history

Early Friday morning, the Hazel Green girls basketball team was presented with the 6A State Championship trophy for the second year in a row.

Senior Jaelyn Johnson shared this with WAAY 31, "I took it home and slept with it the first night, it's great."

"This is an awesome feeling as a senior to go out with two championships," Senior Marisa Snodgrass said.

Winning one state title is a huge accomplishment for any high school team, but try winning two.

"We made school history, you know, back to back, so it's just great," Johnson said.

Friday morning, the Executive Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Steve Savarese officially presented the lady Trojans with their championship trophy.

"To see the whole school and watch us receive our trophy, it's great," Snodgrass said.

HGHS girls basketball head coach Tim Miller told us the players on this team deserve all the accolades they've been getting this past week. No one imagined this years team could live up to the 2018 state championship team, but these athletes worked extra hard to prove to everyone they are just as good, if not better, than last year.

Now, the seniors on this team, Marisa Snodgrass, Jaelyn Johnson, and Destiny Cross, are leaving their mark on this basketball program.

"We're leaving a good legacy, you know no one expected us to do it, and we expect the same thing next year," Johnson said.

The motto these girls lived by this year was "our time, two-peat." Now, they've accomplished what seemed to be the impossible, and they did it amazingly. This team only lost three games all year.

"It just sets a precedent for the upcoming years that they can have a winning legacy to follow," Snodgrass said.