Hazel Green football hosts successful first Pink Game

Last month Hazel Green Football hosted Jemison for their first Pink Game.

The football team, the fans, all decked in pink raising money for childhood cancer research.

Through the Flush Cancer t-shirts, the raffles, and donations, Head Coach Joel Schrenk has tallied up the totals.

"So for our Pink Game this year, our Flush Cancer Game, we were able to raise over $7,000 dollars," Schrenk said. "Hazel Green high school issued checks to the Pink Ribbon Gala, we sent $2,500 to St. Jude's in honor of Kayleigh McClendon, we sent $2,500 dollars to the Hope of Autumn Foundation, in honor of Kinsley Green, and $535 dollars to the Prayers for Kayleigh Foundation, and then at the game they passed around buckets, and that was over $500 dollars given directly to the Green's."

Schrenk says he wants to keep doing the fundraiser in the coming years.