Hazel Green firefighters pulled off a big rescue Wednesday night when a few kittens got stuck in a storm drain.

The Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department posted to its Facebook page that it received a call around 9:33 p.m. about a possible animal rescue. They arrived at the scene to find kittens stuck in a 20-foot storm drain.

Firefighters successfully rescued all of the kittens, and the department says they already have new homes!