Hazel Green family safe after morning house fire

Five members of a Hazel Green family are safe after escaping a Wednesday morning house fire.
The three adults and two children woke up to the smell of smoke at the home on Tillman Road.
A family member said the fire started in a child’s bedroom.
He said they have smoke detectors but they didn’t go off. He smelled the smoke and tried to put it out. He couldn’t and got the family out.
The American Red Cross is coming to provide assistance. The home has smoke and water damage.
Hazel Green and Meridianville fire departments responded to the scene.
