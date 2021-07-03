Hazel Green event space honors first 4th of July celebration to local food bank

As some Fourth of July celebrations wrap up for Saturday night, there was one that happened that will hold a special place in one local business's heart.

Leigh Acres in New Market!

They held it's first annual Fourth of July celebration.

WAAY-31 learned why this event isn't just for fun...it's also benefiting a local food bank nearby.

As the fireworks go off and people look in awe, Leigh Acres wants to say thank you to all who came here Saturday night.

The ticket sales are all going to the Bobbie Watkins Odom Food Bank in New Market to help with any financial burden due to COVID.

Music, food, and acres to roam is what you're going to find at Leigh Acres Family Freedom Fest.

The layout of this 10-acre place was fully finished at the end of last year and the owner, Leigh Daniel decided why not host their first Fourth of July event coming off of a nationwide shutdown.

"We still had COVID concerns, and now I know people are really ready to get out and ready to do something fun," she said.

And when you asked around what are most people looking forward to Saturday night:

"Easy answer. Fireworks," said Samuel Troy.

At the venue, Daniel asked all you do is bring an appetite, your family and a good time.

You paid $5 to enter and that money is not going to Daniel, but actually to a local food bank in the area called Odom Food Bank.

"Just because a lot of people did have problems with employment and they were really looking for ways to be supported in the community. So once we started donating food to them, they just seemed like a logical place to continue to donate to," she said.

Many people we spoke with say this was exactly what they needed and they felt good to support both the venue and the food bank for one good cause.

Good 'ole American love.

And even though Leigh Acres will be closed for the actual Fourth of July holiday on Sunday, Troy says he hopes the weather stays just as it was on Saturday for even more fun.

"Let's just say, I hope tropical storm Elsa doesn't hit tomorrow," me: because you want to have fun? "Mhm," he said.

Many say they were happy the weather held off for them Saturday evening and can't wait to come back to Leigh Acres for more fun in the sun.

Many people at Leigh Acres told WAAY-31 they like the fact so many people are taking initiatives to help those in need and hope more event organizers decide to something of the like.