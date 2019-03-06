Hazel Green community taking donations for Lee County tornado victims

Wednesday afternoon, donations poured into the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department, which is collecting items to take to the survivors.

All week, we've been seeing the generosity of people across North Alabama, just wanting to help. Cases of water, clothes, toiletries and more are being donated.

Volunteer firefighters said they didn't expect such an overwhelming response.

"Excited. To see how everyone is helping pulling together and that all of these people, whether their name is out there or not, they're going to make a difference in this community's life," said Danielle Watson, who works at the fire department.

The Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department has pounds of items to take down to Beauregard on Monday. In just one day, they're reaching the max of what they can collect, but firefighters said they'll deliver everything.

"They will go. If we can't do it one trip, we'll have to plan a second one, but the plan is to take it all," said Watson.

The Flint River Baptist Church is collecting non-perishable items and things like diapers and toothbrushes to send with firefighters.

"Whether it's at the fire department or here, we can keep them until it's needed. They won't be back where they need to be in a couple of weeks," said Marcus Elliott, the NexGen pastor at Flint River Church.

Cassie Smith stopped by Wednesday to deliver baby supplies she ordered online.

"You never know, we might be in that situation and need help, so it makes you feel good and if we ever need help, maybe somebody will help us," said Smith.

Firefighters said they're also teaming up with another church to load up buses of volunteers for Monday's trip. They said you can donate to them and Flint River Church through Sunday.

The Flint River Church also said they want to help in the rebuilding process. The church's pastor said they plan to make trips in the spring, summer and fall.