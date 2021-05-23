Hazel Green captures state title with 5-run comeback

It was the year of the comeback in Oxford.

On Saturday, Hazel Green, fighting out of the losers’ bracket, advanced to the championship game and forced the “if necessary” winner-take-all game two.

After defeating Mortimer Jordan to reach the title game, consecutive wins against Springville were the only thing separating the Trojans for their first title since 2017.

Hazel Green was dominant in the first game, shutting out the Tigers in an 8-0 win.

The second game was a different story. Springville held a 5-0 nothing lead and was only six outs away from securing the 6A title when the Trojans started a comeback for the ages.

Bookended by two home runs from Mackenzie Bowling, the Trojans scored nine runs in the bottom of the 6th, including six with two outs, to jump in front 9-5.

With a four-run advantage, Hazel Green kept the Tigers off the board in the 7th and Bowling secured the final out in center field as the Trojans took home the title.

After celebrating with his girls, head coach Mike Henson said his team never felt out of it.

“We’ve got more at-bats, we’re gonna come back, we’re gonna be fine, stay calm,” he said he told his girls. “We use the term calm confidence, just try to stay calm and always continue to compete and that's what won the game … very proud of our girls.”

Henson said his team knows the importance of never giving in and tries to win “every pitch.”

With a wealth of young talent on the team, Henson said the future is bright for this Trojan team.