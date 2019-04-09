Hazel Green baseball wins big on Senior Night

The 2018 6A baseball State Champs, Hazel Green, took down Decatur tonight in an impressive 13-5 win. It was also Senior Night before the game. 14 seniors for Hazel Green, 13 players and one team manager.

The Trojans had seven players with hits tonight, all seven are seniors. Tennessee signee Jordan Beck went 4-5 at the plate tonight, scored four times and had six RBI's.

Hazel Green's bats were hot to start scoring in all but one inning.

Congrats to the Trojans on their win, and congrats to the seniors on their Senior Night!

Hazel Green Seniors: