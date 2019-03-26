Hazel Green baseball dealing with the pressure

The 2018 season was brand new for Hazel Green: new head coach, first time making it far in states, and first ever baseball State Championship in school history.

"Last year was the nobody believed in us, underdog, story, but it's not like that anymore," Head Coach Frankie Perez said.

This season, there's a whole new set of challenges for this team.

"Every team comes in here and knows we're previous state champs, so they say, 'We're going to show that we're better than them,' and whenever they do beat us, they celebrate like they've won the World Series," senior Hayden Lindsey said.

With a target on their backs and a hard schedule, Hazel Green has felt some heartache this year.

Senior Hunter McGriff said he thinks the team didn't come into this year with the best mentality.

"I think we came in with our heads maybe a little too big. For sure, we've gotten humbled this year," McGriff said.

Tennessee signee Jordan Beck said they definitely haven't been playing their best, "but we've been getting it together."

"It's been a tough year for the team, but we've had a tough schedule," senior Nathan Giles said.

The Trojans schedule is designed that way for a reason.

"Our schedule is a pretty tough schedule, we actually only play three 6A teams. Everybody else being out of state or 7A programs. I did that because I felt like we needed to get punched in the face," Coach Perez said.

Now, more than 20 games into the season, this team is putting the pieces together.

"I think for the most part everybody's just trying to stay up because you're always going to get another at bat, you're going to get another shot. We just gotta win the next one, you know," senior James Fisher said.

Jordan Beck said one thing's for sure for this team, "we're going to win eventually."