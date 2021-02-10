Clear

Hazel Green advances to 6A Area 16 Final

Trojans took down Columbia 66-36.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Hazel Green Hoops dominated Columbia Wednesday night on their home court. 

The Trojans beat the Eagles 66-36.

Next, Hazel Green faces Madison Academy in the championship Saturday at 6.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 474666

Reported Deaths: 8579
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson687471234
Mobile34329658
Madison30919364
Tuscaloosa23127346
Montgomery21634424
Shelby20992187
Baldwin18824228
Lee14391132
Morgan13285220
Etowah12837273
Calhoun12477247
Marshall11014178
Houston9753232
Limestone9008118
Elmore8961155
Cullman8756166
St. Clair8489190
Lauderdale8399182
DeKalb8287150
Talladega7189133
Jackson637178
Walker6273210
Blount5929113
Autauga591077
Colbert5894111
Coffee510382
Dale4425102
Franklin392369
Russell386624
Covington377492
Escambia366655
Chilton362983
Tallapoosa3427125
Clarke334642
Chambers328384
Dallas3266123
Pike283556
Lawrence273479
Marion267882
Winston241354
Bibb236253
Geneva232659
Marengo222739
Pickens214344
Barbour201945
Hale199856
Fayette192347
Butler187262
Henry176036
Cherokee173537
Monroe163330
Randolph156338
Washington150330
Clay137152
Crenshaw136849
Macon135240
Cleburne132531
Lowndes127842
Lamar127531
Wilcox117122
Bullock113229
Conecuh104023
Perry103624
Sumter95728
Greene82829
Coosa76622
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 747462

Reported Deaths: 10631
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby831471376
Davidson76662800
Knox42916527
Hamilton38354417
Rutherford36115347
Unassigned25485203
Williamson23860191
Sumner19892289
Out of TN17034103
Montgomery16374188
Wilson15640194
Sullivan13577257
Blount13074158
Washington12565224
Bradley12035129
Maury11946151
Sevier11430149
Putnam10572164
Madison9787212
Robertson8361106
Hamblen7623151
Anderson7432147
Greene7046136
Tipton667292
Coffee6036108
Gibson5987129
Dickson590098
Cumberland5781106
Bedford5647112
Roane560395
McMinn555787
Carter5518140
Lawrence546578
Loudon545064
Jefferson527497
Warren524970
Dyer507092
Monroe502382
Hawkins494987
Franklin449976
Fayette438667
Obion418591
Rhea406465
Lincoln402655
Marshall378853
Cocke377885
Cheatham371239
Weakley359954
Campbell357452
Henderson350970
Giles349589
Carroll334479
Hardeman327262
White326959
Hardin315060
Macon308567
Lauderdale307841
Henry282172
Wayne279027
Overton270056
McNairy260446
DeKalb257648
Haywood254758
Marion252138
Claiborne249856
Smith244535
Scott243439
Hickman239538
Trousdale235119
Grainger228145
Fentress223041
Johnson213338
Morgan209026
Chester191544
Bledsoe190111
Crockett189543
Unicoi173548
Cannon170026
Lake165524
Polk162121
Union156628
Grundy153328
Decatur152333
Sequatchie151124
Humphreys146120
Lewis140223
Benton139537
Meigs124419
Stewart118125
Jackson113130
Clay101030
Perry99525
Houston97828
Moore87415
Pickett72221
Van Buren71317
Hancock4649

Most Popular Stories

Community Events