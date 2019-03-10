Hazel Green Volunteer FD leaving Monday to help out in Lee Co.

Five members of the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department are taking bottled water, baby formula, and much more down to Lee County, but their goal is to give away more than just the tangible.

"That's the hope. It's just to bring them hope," Danielle Watson said.

Watson is part of the group taking boxes of supplies down to Lee County Monday morning, but for her this trip is about more than the material.

"My hope is to meet some of the family's that were affected and talk with them one on one, just on a personal level," Watson said.

She's eager to step into those conversations because she's no stranger to tragedy.

"When the bad things happen we are the ones that show up," Watson said.

Nathan Gleghorn's also a part of the group. He's prepared to see things he's never seen before, and even in the face of that uncertainty he's ready to do whatever he can.

"That's what I went in this field for is to help, and I think it would be a good thing for them because they need all the help they can get," Gleghorn said.

Gleghorn said he's willing to do there what he's used to doing here: hard work.

"Moving trees, clearing things out, getting the county back to how it was," Gleghorn said.

The crew is going down just for the day Monday, so any donations that come in over the next few days will be sent down with other groups from our area.