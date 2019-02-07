Hazel Green Trojans to the next level

It's the day after signing day, but athletes are still making decisions. Hazel Green had three guys sign Thursday afternoon.
Davey Hines is going to Hutchinson College, Chris Carter to Union College and Deontae Beauchamp to the University of Tennessee.
Congrats to all the Trojans!
