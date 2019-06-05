Clear

Hazel Green Trojan drafted out of high school

Jordan Beck selected by Red Sox

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 11:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Jordan Beck  was taken in the 14 round of the MLB Draft. The Red Sox selected the Hazel Green Trojan. 

He's committed to play baseball at Tennessee, so he's an elite athlete. Beck's high school coach, Frankie Perez, said Beck would be in the big leagues one day. 

