Hazel Green Trojan drafted out of high school

Jordan Beck was taken in the 14 round of the MLB Draft. The Red Sox selected the Hazel Green Trojan.
He's committed to play baseball at Tennessee, so he's an elite athlete. Beck's high school coach, Frankie Perez, said Beck would be in the big leagues one day.
