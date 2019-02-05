Clear

Hazel Green Lady Trojans win first game in area tournament

Hazel Green gets past Buckhorn to advance to finals.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The number one team in 6A the Lady Trojans from Hazel Green got the 82-19 win over Buckhorn.

The Trojans had a 20 nothing lead over the Bucks before Buckhorn got on the board. 

