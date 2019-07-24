Hazel Green High School's Jordan Beck voted Baseball All American

Jordan Beck of Hazel Green High School's Class of 2019 has been voted as Baseball All American by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

This is a big honor for Beck as the ABCA has more than 11,000 members representing all 50 states in the U.S. and 23 countries.

Courtesy of Tim Hall

Beck was taken in the 14th round of this year's MLB Draft. He was selected by the Boston Red Sox and is playing college ball for Tennessee.