Hazel Green High School helps with two teens' blood transfusions

Hazel Green High School is working to give two teens the blood they need for transfusions.

We heard from the father of one of the students burned during a bonfire. The fire burned James Boyle and Natalie Smith at a “Friends-giving.”

James Boyle’s father said he’s thankful for all the support in the community.

More than 100 people have either come to the Governors Drive location or to Hazel Green High School to donate blood to Life South for James Boyle and Natalie Smith.

John Boyle said he can't say thank the people enough who have been helping the two teens recover and help them live healthy lives.

"It's brought a lot of the community together. Holidays, people tend to get busy with their immediate family, and it's shown us that our immediate family is about 10,000 people in this area," he said.

John Boyle said he and Natalie Smith’s family want everyone to know they’re grateful to everyone helping in the teens' recoveries.

The bonfire over Thanksgiving weekend severely burned James and Natalie. Boyle said they both have had multiple blood transfusions since the accident.

"Everyday, he's had some form of transfusion or other severe loss of blood, the amount of skin damage and removal," he said.

The teens attend Hazel Green High School and once the school found out what happened, administrators teamed with Life South to give the community and students a chance to help.

School administrators said they've had various people from all over Alabama donating. They are also taking monetary donations to cover hospital bills.

This is something Boyle said he has no words for.

"You don't realize how compassionate people are. The well wishing, the support, it's just been exceptionally touching," he said.

Boyle and the Hazel Green High School administration said these efforts are not for just one child, but for both. Every single donation they get will be split to help the teens.

You can also donate blood this weekend in Huntsville.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a Life South truck at the Rural King on North Memorial Parkway. On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lowes on North Memorial Parkway, there will be a truck as well.

To donate money, make checks and cash available at the front desk of Hazel Green High School, make a donation at Redstone Federal Credit Union with the account number, 51018262668, or click here.