Hazel Green High School girls basketball team receives trophy

Even the pandemic couldn't stop a local girls high school basketball team from bringing home their fourth state championship title in a row.

The Hazel Green High School girls basketball team was presented the state championship trophy on Wednesday.

We asked one of the girls on the team, why she thinks they are so successful.

"We're together all the time, so I think the bond that we have is different from other teams. You can see it on the court I feel like, more than other teams also, so I really think that's why we always accomplish the championship," said Samiya Steele, junior.

The girls said they are already practicing and hungry for number five.