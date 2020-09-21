Hazel Green High School football temporarily suspended after 3 players test positive for coronavirus

Hazel Green High School’s football program is temporarily suspended after three players tested positive for coronavirus.

The district said Monday afternoon that 15 players are quarantined. The football program is now suspended for 14 days.

“We are doing this in an effort to keep everyone as safe as possible and follow all CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines,” said district spokesperson, Tim Hall.

He said varsity does not have a game this week, so this results in only one forfeiture. They were scheduled to host Muscle Shoals next week in a region game. With that loss, they will be 0-4 in their region.