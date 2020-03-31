Clear

Hazel Green High School cancels May graduation

The school is looking for another date to hold the ceremony.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 9:49 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hazel Green High School in Madison County has cancelled its May graduation.

The school posted to Twitter that it’s looking for another date to hold the ceremony. It says more information will be given after April 13.

