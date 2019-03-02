Hazel Green Girls basketball wins 6A State Champions for Second Year in a Row

At the beginning of the 2018-19 season no one believed the Hazel Green girls basketball team would be any good.

Why? The Trojans lost six seniors after last season, and after winning the 2017-18 6A State Championship.

"We were doubted the whole season," senior Jaelyn Johnson said after today's state championship.

These players didn't let the doubt from others get into their heads. They played each game with the mentality of "it's just another game." No matter the opponent or the location, these girls came out ready to play basketball.

"You watch us play we're little, we're quick, but we shoot and we gonna play hard, and we're going to play together. One thing they will do is play together," head coach Tim Miller said.

The Trojans did just that Saturday, March 2, in the 2019 6A State Championship game; they played together, and together they beat Opelika 55-31 to take home another state trophy for the second year in a row.

Junior Farrah Pearson shared with the media what it was like to be the best in the state for two seasons, "Last year was great, but this year feels even better. Everybody doubted us, nobody expected us to get here, but us. We had faith in each other and had to hold each other accountable and ride each other and encourage each other to get here."

The team that everyone doubted, proved those people wrong during the AHSAA State Tournament, and during the whole season.

Hazel Green played a tough schedule this season, which is why Coach Miller designed it that way. Their final record, 34-3. For a team that is small and underestimated, they sure know how to play ball.

Congrats Lady Trojans!