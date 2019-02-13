Hazel Green Girls Basketball tuning out the doubters

The 2018-2019 Hazel Green Girls Basketball team is one to watch for because they are dominating every opponent. The Trojans have only lost three games the entire season and those teams aren't even from the state of Alabama. Hazel Green went undefeated in their region and are beating teams by at least 10 points every game, but this team has faced some scrutiny. People doubted the Trojans could be good enough to make it to state again this year after winning the Class 6A title last season.

"Well we lost a lot of people. We lost six seniors last year and people really doubted us," Hazel Green Senior Destiny Cross said.

Head Coach Tim Miller said all this team has been told since last season is, "well y'all aren't going to be any good."

But, the Trojans are not letting the negative comments shut them down.

"That's motivated this group a lot. They want to prove themselves and try to go win it all," Coach Miller said.

So how has Hazel Green reached this point after such a huge loss of players from last year?

"We all work very hard at practice and our hard work is just paying off and we're getting to enjoy it. Just staying locked in and focused on us as a team and not listening to outside noise," Hazel Green Senior Marisa Snodgrass said.

One more key factor to this years' success, the bond between these girls.

"We came together. We gel way better like us as a team is like great everybody get's along. Everybody knows where everybody is. We're just, we're perfect for each other and that what makes the energy come. That's what makes the three's come, you know," Cross said.

Coach Miller says he's never seen a team so close knit on and off the court. "They're the ones that want to play for each other. They don't care who scores they just want to win," Miller said.

To all the nonbelievers of this Hazel Green team, Marisa Snodgrass has a message: "Sit back and let our light shine."

Another thing seniors Destiny and Marisa told WAAY 31 is they have so much confidence in themselves and more importantly they have confidence in their team. They know as long as they hit the hardwoods like they have all season, they believe they can bring home another title to Hazel Green.