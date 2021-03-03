Hazel Green Girls Basketball creating a dynasty with four straight titles

As the three-peat champions, Hazel Green entered the 6A title game with a target on their backs.

"This team had to work harder. The fourth one, it's gonna be harder. Everyone wants to beat us, everyone wants us to lose," Junior Samiya Steele said.

Knowing that made the 49-41 victory Wednesday even sweeter!

"Soon as I got off the court, it was a relief," Steele added.

Coach Tim Miller even showing a rare post-game celebration. He says the 2021 championship does mean more. Playing through a pandemic is never easy.

"It was gratifying for them because of what we all had to go through from last spring, to summer, to the season. It was long," Miller said. "It was a grind."

The Trojans may make winning look simple, but Steele says it's the exact opposite.

"I want people to know, we put in a lot of work to get here, we earn it, we earn everything. It's just not that we come in and win," Steele said.

"People don't think we work for it, but we do. We work," Senior Grace Watson added.

In less than a month, Hazel Green hits the court again, prepping for number five.

But unlike Nick Saban, Miller said he's letting his girls celebrate for more than 24 hours!

"A little bit longer. I'm not Nick Saban. We'll take two weeks off," Miller said.