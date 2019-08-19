Hazel Green Elementary bus fire under investigation

A Hazel Green Elementary school bus caught fire Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for the district, Tim Hall, says the fire department responded and no students were on the bus at the time. He says students were at the school and took another bus home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The bus was in line to pick up kids at the time, and the driver was outside it. Another bus driver pulled up and noticed the fire.
The drivers took out their fire extinguishers and worked on it until the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department responded. The bus was an older model from 2008, and it was checked before the start of the school year.
