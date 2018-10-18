Clear

Havoc work on team building at Camp Maranatha

Team bonds before season opener

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Before the hockey season gets started, the Huntsville Havoc spent some time at Camp Maranatha in Scottsboro. 

For four years the group has gone their to bond. Coach Glenn Detulleo said one of the favorite things for the rookies to do is the 'dock jump.'

That's where a player jumps in the lake, and another player helps pull them out, 50 times! 

"It's become a right of passage, we do it every year," Detulleo said. "It's a lot of fun watching the guys. Initially they aren't looking forward to it, but they end up goofing off having a good time and getting it done."

Havoc looking to get it done this season, the team is working toward back to back President's Cup Championships. 

