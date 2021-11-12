Havoc win on space night to move to 10-0

HUNTSVILLE,AL -

The Havoc would have lifted off early on Space Night with captain Tyler Piacentini opening the scoring within the first minute. Chances would go both ways but would end 1-0 Havoc.

Haymakers would fly after a boarding penalty by Pensacola. After a Sam Williams fight, long-time assistant captain Nolan Kaiser would score after a heavy slapshot from the blue line. The Ice Flyers would get one back but end the period down one.

While Pensacola would get one goal back in the third but goals from Rob Darrar, Jacob Barber, and Sy Nutkevitch would seal TEN STRAIGHT WINS for the Havoc.

The Havoc will be back at home on Thursday, November 25th against the Birmingham Bulls for their annual Teddy Bear Toss and then Friday, November 26th for Iron Bowl night where the Havoc will wear specialty Navy (Auburn) and Crimson (Alabama) jerseys during the game!