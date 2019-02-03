Havoc win big on 13th Annual Melissa George Night

The Huntsville Havoc hosted the Quad City Storm at the Von Braun Center for a two-game series.

Friday night the Havoc pulled out a win in overtime, final score 5-4.

Saturday night was a bit of a different story. The Havoc had a cause to play for, the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund. In their 13th annual night, the Havoc help raise money for the foundation linked with the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

The Havoc and the Storm had a bit of a rough night, lots of fights broke out between the two teams resulting in lots of penalties on both sides.

Scoring wise, the Havoc did that early and often. In the first two minutes of the game, Sy Nutkevitch scores with some help from Kyle Sharkey and Nolan Kaiser. In the sixteenth minute, Stephen Hrehoriak scores on a power play.

Moving into the second period, Alex Brandrup scores in the first 30 seconds! Havoc in the lead 3-0. Then just eight minutes later, with some help from Pat Condon and Ryan Salkeld, Kyle Sharkey gets one in the goal. Havoc head into the third period 4-0.

Now, in the third the Storm did get one goal on a power play, so the score 4-1. In the fourth minute, the Havoc score again! Sy Nutkevitch with his second goal of the night!

The Havoc sweep the Storm, 5-1 was the final score at the VBC.