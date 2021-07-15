Havoc release full 56-game schedule

The Huntsville Havoc released the team's full 56-game schedule Wednesday.
The 2018 and 2019 SPHL champions open the season at home against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, October 15, wrapping things up the I-65 rival on the road on April 9.
Huntsville will play all 10 SPHL teams this season, including the newly added Vermilion County Bobcats.
After a disappointing end to last year’s campaign, Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo said everyone is motivated to put a better product on the ice.
“I think there’s just a chip on our shoulder and we’re hungry to come back and kind of reestablish our identity,” he said. “There’s a lot of motivation here for the group of guys to -- you know, we feel like there’s a certain way that we want to play and how we do things and for whatever reason last year it just didn’t really show up on the ice the way we wanted and you know its an opportunity for that to come back and we’re excited for it.”
The full Havoc schedule can be found below:
Friday October 15, 2021 Birmingham @ Huntsville
Friday October 22, 2021 Huntsville @ Pensacola
Saturday October 23, 2021 Huntsville @ Pensacola
Friday October 29, 2021 Pensacola @ Huntsville
Sunday October 31, 2021 Huntsville @ Knoxville
Friday November 5, 2021 Macon @ Huntsville
Wednesday November 10, 2021 Knoxville @ Huntsville
Friday November 12, 2021 Macon @ Huntsville
Saturday November 13, 2021 Huntsville @ Pensacola
Friday November 19, 2021 Huntsville @ Peoria
Saturday November 20, 2021 Huntsville @ Peoria
Thursday November 25, 2021 Birmingham @ Huntsville
Friday November 26, 2021 Pensacola @ Huntsville
Friday December 3, 2021 Evansville @ Huntsville
Saturday December 4, 2021 Huntsville @ Vermillion
Saturday December 11, 2021 Huntsville @ Evansville
Thursday December 16, 2021 Huntsville @ Pensacola
Friday December 17, 2021 Pensacola @ Huntsville
Saturday December 18, 2021 Pensacola @ Huntsville
Sunday December 26, 2021 Macon @ Huntsville
Thursday December 30, 2021 Knoxville @ Huntsville
Friday December 31, 2021 Huntsville @ Roanoke
Thursday January 6, 2022 Huntsville @ Evansville
Friday January 7, 2022 Huntsville @ Quad City
Saturday January 8, 2022 Huntsville @ Quad City
Tuesday January 11, 2022 Knoxville @ Huntsville
Friday January 14, 2022 Huntsville @ Pensacola
Saturday January 15, 2022 Evansville @ Huntsville
Monday January 17, 2022 Huntsville @ Birmingham
Friday January 21, 2022 Roanoke @ Huntsville
Saturday January 22, 2022 Roanoke @ Huntsville
Friday January 28, 2022 Huntsville @ Evansville
Saturday January 29, 2022 Roanoke @ Huntsville
Friday February 4, 2022 Huntsville @ Knoxville
Saturday February 5, 2022 Birmingham @ Huntsville
Friday February 11, 2022 Peoria @ Huntsville
Saturday February 12, 2022 Peoria @ Huntsville
Friday February 18, 2022 Huntsville @ Birmingham
Saturday February 19, 2022 Huntsville @ Macon
Sunday February 20, 2022 Birmingham @ Huntsville
Friday February 25, 2022 Huntsville @ Macon
Saturday February 26, 2022 Pensacola @ Huntsville
Friday March 4, 2022 Huntsville @ Knoxville
Saturday March 5, 2022 Huntsville @ Vermillion
Sunday March 6, 2022 Huntsville @ Vermillion
Friday March 11, 2022 Vermillion @ Huntsville
Saturday March 12, 2022 Vermillion @ Huntsville
Wednesday March 16, 2022 Huntsville @ Evansville
Friday March 18, 2022 Peoria @ Huntsville
Saturday March 19, 2022 Peoria @ Huntsville
Friday March 25, 2022 Huntsville @ Roanoke
Saturday March 26, 2022 Huntsville @ Roanoke
Friday April 1, 2022 Fayetteville @ Huntsville
Saturday April 2, 2022 Fayetteville @ Huntsville
Friday April 8, 2022 Huntsville @ Birmingham
Saturday April 9, 2022 Huntsville @ Birmingham